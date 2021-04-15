Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,133 Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEN. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MEN opened at $12.07 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. It invests in long-term municipal bonds rated investment grade quality at the time of investment and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with maturities over the time of investment.

