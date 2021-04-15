Raymond James Increases Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $48.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

