Raymond James Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.96.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

