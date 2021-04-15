Raymond James Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.94.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$2.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$716.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.48 and a 12-month high of C$2.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.