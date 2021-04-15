Raymond James Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $255.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

UNP stock opened at $222.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.71 and its 200 day moving average is $205.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

