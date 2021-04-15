Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $141.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James traded as high as $130.44 and last traded at $130.40, with a volume of 4100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.86.

Several other analysts have also commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

