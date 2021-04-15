Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $91.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.96 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

