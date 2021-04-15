Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.25.

TSE:REAL opened at C$16.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$13.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,607,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,865,586.54. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,382 in the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

