Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gates Industrial (GTES)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES):

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/12/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Gates Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

2/22/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

Shares of NYSE GTES traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Get Gates Industrial Corp PLC alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial Corp PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.