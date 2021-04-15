Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $657,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.90 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

