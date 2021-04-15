Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,176 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after acquiring an additional 329,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.