Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.79.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

