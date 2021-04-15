Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

NYSE:ES opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

