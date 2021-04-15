Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

