Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 505 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.