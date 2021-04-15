Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes $2.24 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 532,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $252,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

