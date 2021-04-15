Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 167.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 488.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,951 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

