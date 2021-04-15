Redwood Trust, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 147,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

