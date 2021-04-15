Refereum Price Reaches $0.0249 on Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $124.69 million and $89,901.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00065141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00708661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00089232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037800 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

