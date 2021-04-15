Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

REG stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,690,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

