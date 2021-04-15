Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 165,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

