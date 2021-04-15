Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Regis Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

Shares of RGRNF stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.