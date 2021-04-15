Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 71,647 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,647 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 238,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 139,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 389,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,215. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

