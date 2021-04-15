Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RS stock opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $159.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

