Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RQHTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 119,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,371. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 730.79% and a negative return on equity of 929.28%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

