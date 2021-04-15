Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $72,000 in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:HUGE opened at $1.77 on Thursday. FSD Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

