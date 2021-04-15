Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $95,000 in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $75.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

