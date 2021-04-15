Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avalon GloboCare by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVCO opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

