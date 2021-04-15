Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

RENN opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Renren Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48.

About Renren

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

