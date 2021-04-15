Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -0.63.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

