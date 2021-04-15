Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Independence Contract Drilling at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,271 shares of company stock worth $581,591. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

