Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.08 ($45.98).

RNO stock opened at €35.54 ($41.81) on Thursday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.20.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

