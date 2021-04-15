renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 117.3% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $408,589.10 and approximately $1.05 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 117.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00270666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.91 or 0.00747817 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.65 or 0.99878397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $539.35 or 0.00858314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

