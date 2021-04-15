Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

