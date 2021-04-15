Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.45

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.45 ($6.71) and traded as high as GBX 514.60 ($6.72). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 509.60 ($6.66), with a volume of 1,269,339 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.75 ($6.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 486.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 513.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

