Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Codexis, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Codexis in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.09 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $761,050. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

