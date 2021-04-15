Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 63,352 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

