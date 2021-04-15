Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Trading Down 0%

Resonate Blends Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) shares traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. 21,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 103,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

