Reviewing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Guaranty Bancshares and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.55%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and United Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 3.91 $26.28 million $2.25 17.25 United Bancshares $52.87 million 1.63 $10.66 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40% United Bancshares 24.16% 15.85% 1.70%

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. The company also offers wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. The company operates seventeen banking centers and two loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

