Reviewing Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Storage Computer (OTCMKTS:SOSO) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Storage Computer and Mitek Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems $101.31 million 6.21 $7.81 million $0.50 29.34

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Storage Computer.

Profitability

This table compares Storage Computer and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Storage Computer N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 7.71% 17.19% 13.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Storage Computer and Mitek Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Storage Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitek Systems 0 1 2 0 2.67

Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Storage Computer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Storage Computer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Storage Computer has a beta of 53.33, indicating that its stock price is 5,233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Storage Computer on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Storage Computer

Storage Computer Corp. provides storage software solutions focused on developing advanced storage architectures to address the needs of high-bandwidth and other performance impaired applications. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; and Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications. The company also provides Mobile Fill, an application to prefill forms with user data by snapping a picture of the driver license or other similar identity documents; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap, an image capture technology. In addition, it offers CheckReader that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks; XE, a recurrent neural network engine; and ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents. The company sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, fintech companies, and others through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in San Diego, California.

