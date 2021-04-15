Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $19.27 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

