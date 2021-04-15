RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

