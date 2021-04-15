ROAD (ROAD) One Day Volume Tops $54,707.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One ROAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market cap of $393,784.91 and $54,707.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROAD has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

