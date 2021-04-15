Rollins Financial Acquires Shares of 77,778 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,778 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,000. Microsoft comprises 7.9% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $166.11 and a twelve month high of $259.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

