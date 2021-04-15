Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $445.00 at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $419.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $304.55 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after acquiring an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,874,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

