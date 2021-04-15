Rotten Achieves Market Cap of $997,830.34 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Rotten has traded 63.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $997,830.34 and $70,361.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.00750908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00033640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.08 or 0.05914224 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,405,484 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

