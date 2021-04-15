Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Short Interest Update

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 336,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

OTCMKTS ROGFF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 199,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,366. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Roxgold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

A number of analysts have commented on ROGFF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Roxgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.36.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

