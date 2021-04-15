Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €133.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.83 ($158.63).

EPA ML opened at €122.95 ($144.65) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1 year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €125.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.85.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

