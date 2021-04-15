Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $50.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $843.71 million, a PE ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.