Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entain from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $21.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Entain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

